Naomi Judd gets swept up in the mystery world of Ruby in a trailer that leads an upcoming Lifetime movie series.

Based on the 1994 book of the same name in the Landry series by V.C. Andrews, the film follows the journey of the title character from her home in the Louisiana bayou to New Orleans after she discovers that her estranged father has another family, including her twin sister.

After the death of her grandmother, Ruby heads to New Orleans to get answers to the family secrets. Judd stars as Grandmère Catherine, grandmother to Ruby Landry, who is also a spiritual healer. The country star makes a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance in this new trailer, peering out the window as she says in a voice over, "you're troubled."

Ruby is one of the four books in the series which Lifetime has adapted for the screen and also stars Raechelle Banno in the title role, along with Crystal Fox (Big Little Lies), Gil Bellows (The Shawshank Redemption), Deborah Cox (Influence) and more. It airs on March 20 at 8PM ET, with the others to follow.

This isn't the first Lifetime movie Judd has appeared in — she previously acted in the 2011 film The Killing Game opposite That 70's Show and Orange Is the New Black star Laura Prepon. Her other acting credits include A Holiday Romance and the 2014 indie film, An Evergreen Christmas.

As part of the Judds with daughter Wynonna Judd, the duo scored five Grammy Awards and a string of hits including "Love Can Build a Bridge," "Mama He's Crazy," "Rockin' With the Rhythm of the Rain" and several others.