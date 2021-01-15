IRS Not Issuing Tax Refunds Until February

With the recent COVID-19 stimulus bill passed on December 27, residents should not be expecting any refunds from the IRS until later in February.

Gabriel Piña from Pina Business Services in Cheyenne, Wyoming, announced this to local residents in a recent Facebook post.

"Since the tax laws didn't get passed until December 27th (the COVID-19 stimulus bill), they need time to update the software," Piña states.

In another post on his page, he stated that you are still able to file your taxes up to February 12, but that they will not be filed into the IRS database until that point. Thus, any refunds will be issued later in February.

Updates on this topic will be posted in this article.

