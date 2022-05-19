TikTok trends and challenges are fun most of the time (when they're not dangerous). There is one in particular that pertains to a song from Country artist Morgan Wallen and all it took was for a certain city in Wyoming to be mentioned and the TikTok went viral. I think just about anyone in Wyoming was so much in agreement with it, hence, why it gained so much popularity.

The Morgan Wallen song 'More Than My Hometown' has a specific lyric in it that says, "Cause I can't love you more than my hometown". So does your significant other love you more than their hometown? It's that much better when you put into that context a particular city. This particular TikTok user did just that with a Wyoming city that doesn't necessarily have the best reputation...

Wyoming's city of Rock Springs has been called out. Rock Springs seems to get the shaft when you hear Wyomingites mention it. It probably doesn't help that in recent years, it has been known for being the most dangerous city in the entire state.

Rock Springs reputation is also not helped by Google. Type in, "Why don't people like Rock Springs, WY?" There's several results with some not-so-great replies that you wouldn't necessarily see for more respected towns. Here's one in particular.

You may also notice in the comments for the TikTok video, not only was Rock Springs taking a hit, but several other towns in Wyoming were mentioned as potentially cities that could have fit as well. Other cities that were popular mentions in the comments included Riverton, Rawlins, Evanston, Gillette, Wheatland, or 'Anywhere in Wyoming'.

Of course, all this is in jest, Morgan Wallen just had to have a hit song that compared a significant other to the love for his hometown, and thanks to the Internet, now every couple must question this, according to the unwritten laws of every social media post ever. Stay golden, Rock Springs!

