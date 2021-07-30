The (Still) Most-Anticipated Country and Americana Albums of 2021

The year is more than half over, but there's still plenty of great music coming — and even more we're hoping to see announced soon. The COVID-19 quarantine of 2020 is paying off for music fans, as we're now getting to see how artists spent their time at home.

Already in 2021, superstars such as Eric Church and Carrie Underwood and relative newcomers including Willie Jones and Yola have dropped new music. In August and beyond, though, Dan + Shay, Brandi Carlile, Scotty McCreery, Charley Crockett and more will join that list.

There are a few other artists who have teased new albums, too. Anticipation is growing for releases from Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Midland. Oh, sure, Pearce and Midland have already shared new music this year — but it made us want to hear even more from them!

