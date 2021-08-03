POLL: What Country Album Are You Most Excited For in August 2021?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

Summer is in full swing, and man, has the new country music come out to play this year! I think with the whole pandemic and being on lockdown last year, in talking to a lot of country stars, they have all told me that they wrote and recorded so many songs last year, it's just a matter of when they are going to be able to release them all to us.

One of the new country albums that I'm looking forward to is Dan + Shay's Good Things. This album drops on Aug. 13, and it features their smash song with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours," as well as "Glad You Exist" and "I Should Probably Go to Bed." These two are so dang talented, I can't wait to hear the rest of their new album when it comes out.

On Aug. 6, Chris Young's Famous Friends comes out. We have heard all but a few of these songs, and they're all great. Leading the charge is his No. 1 hit with Kane Brown, "Famous Friends."

On Aug. 27, Trace Adkins' The Way I Wanna Go hits the proverbial "shelves." He has paired with Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Pitbull, Melissa Etheridge, Keb’ Mo’ and Stevie Wonder, plus rapper Snoop Dogg.

Take a look at the entire list of country albums coming out in August 2021, and let us know what country album you are most excited for in August 2021!

Aug. 6: Chris Young, Famous Friends

Aug. 13: Dan + Shay, Good Things

Aug. 13: Tracy Lawrence, Hindsight 2020 Vol. 2: Price of Fame

Aug. 20: Anderson East, Maybe We Never Die

Aug. 20: Maggie Rose, Have a Seat

Aug. 27: King Calaway, Midnight EP

Aug. 27: Michael Ray, Higher Education EP

Aug. 27: Trace Adkins, The Way I Wanna Go