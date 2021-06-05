Top 10 Country Songs of 2021, Ranked + Mid-Year Country Awards

This list of the Top 10 Country Songs of 2021 (so far) recognizes that the word "hit" has several definitions.

So, for the first time the annual Taste of Country list will award songs that deserve distinctions when they don't make the Top 10 but still leave an impact. Think of the first 10 songs on this mid-year list as superlatives and click any of the titles to hear why each is deserving of inclusion.

Sales data, streaming numbers, chart position, fan response and staff opinion helped shape the traditional Top 10 Country Songs list that follows. You'll find plenty of familiar names from 2020, including Luke Combs and Gabby Barrett. You'll also find a few new artists that show how the genre is expanding.

The No. 1 song of the year (so far) is an anthem with a high ceiling. The No. 2 song is a poignant ballad you'll learn from. Find love and heartbreak, laughter and tears and some of the finest storytelling the genre has to offer elsewhere. And then scroll up a little further to find a big 'ol party. In 2021, country music brought it all front and center.

Top Country Songs of 2021, Ranked

You'll find much more than just the Top 10 Country Songs of 2021 on this list.

Our team has sourced fans to create 10 superlatives for this mid-year version of the year-end songs list. Best Country Tearjerker? Best Country Baby-Maker? Best Country Breakup Song of 2021? Keith Urban, Carly Pearce, Chris Bandi and more help make up this portion of the Top Country Songs list while hitmakers like Thomas Rhett and Little Big Town lead the 10 best songs portion.

Did your favorite song of 2021 make this list? To be considered, the song must have been released in 2021 or have actively charted for a portion of the year (see "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"). New artists includiong Lainey Wilson, Breland and Triston Marez crack the Top 10. Let us know your favorite song of 2021 at Twitter or email, at staff@tasteofcountry.com.
