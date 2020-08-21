The 25 Most Important Sex Scenes in Film History

Admit it: You like to watch.

Movies! You like to watch movies.

But, like, if those movies have sex in them, that’s also okay, too. There’s no shame in that whatsoever. ScreenCrush has explored the history of onscreen sexuality before, chronicling everything from the greatest TV sex scenes in history to the weirdest movie sex scenes ever committed to celluloid to horrifying porn parodies of beloved childhood favorites. What follows here is something a bit different. Rather than focus on sequences our staff found particularly titillating or amusingly perverse, it’s an attempt to recognize the scenes that had an outsized influence on culture and society as a whole.

Whether they showed something never before depicted in the history of cinema, or spawned a million imitators and parodies, the 25 films that follow changed the course of motion pictures — and sexuality — forever. Wherever possible, we’ve included video of the key scene. (If the scene isn’t currently online, we used a trailer instead.) Here they are, presented in chronological order, so you can properly appreciate the evolution of horniness onscreen...