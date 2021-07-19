The 50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. When it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker analyzed data from YouGov to rank the 50 mos popular chain restaurants in the U.S. The rating agency surveys people on a daily basis across a variety of areas--such as culture, politics, and business--to determine what people like, dislike, and might have no opinion on.

YouGov's overall positive opinion scores represent the percentage of people who had a positive response out of those surveyed, and they are also broken down by generation--baby boomers, Gen X'ers, and millennials. In case you're dubious about the findings, YouGov has surveyed more than 20 million people online since 2017, so the data set isn't exactly small.