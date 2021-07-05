Podcast: Conversations with Kevin McKinney

LARAMIE -- I have never shared one of these podcasts before.

We do our own podcast, for one. Secondly, this is Kevin McKinney's deal.

This one was different though. And I'd like to get this one in the ears of as many Wyoming fans as humanly possible.

McKinney, who has served in a capacity or two at the University of Wyoming for more than 50 years -- including the color man for UW play by play and currently the Senior Associates Athletic Director, External Affairs -- was not the one doing the interview this week. Instead, it was him who had to field questions. A surprise special guest was the one asking, too -- his son, Sean McKinney.

Kevin talked about some of his greatest memories, some bloopers behind the mic and even answered some rapid fire questions. You can only imagine the stories Kevin has after a half century over covering the Pokes.

This was a a great listen. It became apparent early on that Kevin's son was raised right, too.

Hope you will give this a listen.

You can find the full podcast "Conversations with Kevin" right HERE.

Kevin is also giving us a hand on our summer project "Top 50 players in UW football history." He not only helped us pick our list, he shares his thoughts on a handful of the players on the roster. You can check all of those out right HERE.

