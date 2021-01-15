Poll: When Live Concerts Return, What’s the First One You’ll Go To?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

It's so crazy to even be writing something like this. Who would have ever thought we would have a full year without big, live, country concerts?

I guess I didn't know at the time that my last live concert was getting to see Lady A here in Nashville. When I was leaving that show, if you would have told me that was going to be my last show for over a year, I wouldn't have believed you.

When full-scale concerts eventually do come back, I think my first one I want to go to is an Old Dominion show. I love their latest album and was really looking forward to seeing them perform those songs live, and I still want that to happen. I would probably even drive a little ways to see it, if it wasn't near Nashville.

When we do finally get back to seeing live concerts, in person, what's the first one you will go to?