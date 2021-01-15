City of Laramie Encourages Snow Removal

The City of Laramie would like to encourage everyone to keep the sidewalks around their property clear of snow and ice during the winter months. This is to aid in ensuring the safety of pedestrians, mail carriers, and emergency responders.

Please be neighborly and shovel your sidewalk as soon as you can after a snowfall.

If you have questions, you may refer to Section 12.08.020 of the City of Laramie Municipal Code or call the Laramie Code Enforcement Inspector at (307) 721-5285.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app