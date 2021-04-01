National Burrito Day Deals at Nationwide Chains in Cheyenne

Happy National Burrito Day, everyone! We promise that this in no way is an April Fools' Day joke either. They actually just happen to fall on the same day. Therefore, we think it would only be appropriate to celebrate with some good deals on burritos at some nationwide restaurant chains that happened to be located in Cheyenne.

Every first Thursday of April is celebrated as National Burrito Day. This year, it just happens to fall on the first day of the month. So here's some deals to take advantage of today:

As you may have already heard, Chipotle is giving away 100,000 free burritos and $100,000 worth of Bitcoin today in their 'Burritos or Bitcoin' promotion where you can attempt to guess a random six-digit code in an attempt to win a burrito or Bitcoin. You can take part at BurritosOrBitcoin.com. It's weird. Good luck!

At Maverik locations (yes, the gas station), their burritos are $1 off all day on Thursday, April 1st. Also, if you happen to have the Maverik app downloaded, they're giving away a free burrito to 5,000 lucky customers through the app, so check to see if you're one of them.

While Qdoba doesn't necessarily have any National Burrito Day deals, on March Madness game days through April 5th (basically the 3rd and the 5th), they have free delivery with a minimum of $15 on your purchase.

At Taco Bell, from April 1st through April 5th, you can buy one, get one free Chalupa Cravings Boxes via Uber Eats. Also, new Taco Bell Rewards members can score a free Doritos Locos Taco via their app for a limited time. That's definitely worth an app download.

Taco John's has a deal on their Grilled Chicken Boss Burrito (or Bowl) for just $5 with an offer through their app.

While there's also likely to be some local spots in and around Cheyenne and the rest of southeast Wyoming with some deals for National Burrito Day, here's a solid list from the national restaurant chains to get you started, so take advantage and celebrate appropriately with a burrito!