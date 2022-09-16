Need A Jolt Of Java? New Mobile Coffee Shop Hits Cheyenne

Mmmm coffee.

I love that we have plenty of options for coffee in Cheyenne, and it's really cool that we have a new way to get coffee into our veins via a brand-new mobile coffee vendor. More precisely, a coffee trailer. HOW FANCY! This is the stuff they get in bigger cities. You can drive around and find mobile coffee trailers and they usually have the best coffee you can find. The new mobile coffee trailer is called Barret Creek Coffee.

Check out their trailer from their Facebook page.

I'm all about food trucks and trailers, so this is a really cool twist. Could you imagine something like this on a cold Saturday morning in Laramie before a noon football game? A nice cup of hot coffee to get you motivated to start tailgating. I'm here for it.

Their menu is pretty standard for a coffee shop, they actually have more than I would assume a coffee trailer would have, so that's a plus. The Cottonwood sounds amazing, White Chocolate Moca with Raspberry? Sign me up.

Barrett Creek Coffee is located at 619 South Greeley Highway in Cheyenne and their hours are 6:30 AM to 2 PM. But, they do move around during the week, at least this week, and they made their way to a few different locations in Cheyenne.

I wouldn't hate it if they posted up in the parking lot of work. I'd have to be quick, though so we don't have dead air on the radio station in the morning.

Inside a Prospector's Old Silo in Wyoming's Wind River Mountains