Needs Inc. Asking For Help With Missing Cart

Needs Inc. Food Pantry is one of my favorite local non-profits here in the Capital City. They help out so many people in Laramie County in need. They come in clutch during Thanksgiving and Christmas with free meals for those who otherwise, wouldn't have one. They work really hard in the community and are great advocates.

This year has been a bit of a curveball for the awesome team at Needs Inc. as you may remember a couple of months back, a car made its way through the front window of the storefront and the driver fled.

Well, now they have a bit of a mystery as one of their carts has gone missing. Now, this may not seem like a big deal, but those carts are not only not cheap, but they utilize those carts to help out those coming into the food pantry. Last year, I volunteered for their Thanksgiving meal pickups and they use those carts in an assembly line to get the meals loaded for those in need.

They're saying no questions asked. I have some questions. You don't accidentally take one of those carts. They aren't light. They don't really fit in a vehicle easily unless it's going into a truck bed. It's just a shame that someone decided to take advantage of their kindness and swipe a cart that they don't need. They do so much for the people that go into their food pantry and store, it's just a shame someone would go out of their way to keep their cart.

Get our free mobile app

If you have any info, I'm sure they'd love to hear from you, you can contact them through the Facebook link above.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.