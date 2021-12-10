Needs Inc. Asking For Help With Missing Cart
Needs Inc. Food Pantry is one of my favorite local non-profits here in the Capital City. They help out so many people in Laramie County in need. They come in clutch during Thanksgiving and Christmas with free meals for those who otherwise, wouldn't have one. They work really hard in the community and are great advocates.
This year has been a bit of a curveball for the awesome team at Needs Inc. as you may remember a couple of months back, a car made its way through the front window of the storefront and the driver fled.
Well, now they have a bit of a mystery as one of their carts has gone missing. Now, this may not seem like a big deal, but those carts are not only not cheap, but they utilize those carts to help out those coming into the food pantry. Last year, I volunteered for their Thanksgiving meal pickups and they use those carts in an assembly line to get the meals loaded for those in need.
They're saying no questions asked. I have some questions. You don't accidentally take one of those carts. They aren't light. They don't really fit in a vehicle easily unless it's going into a truck bed. It's just a shame that someone decided to take advantage of their kindness and swipe a cart that they don't need. They do so much for the people that go into their food pantry and store, it's just a shame someone would go out of their way to keep their cart.
If you have any info, I'm sure they'd love to hear from you, you can contact them through the Facebook link above.