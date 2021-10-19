It was an eventful week last week for the team at Needs Inc. Food Pantry, getting a late-night phone call about a car that somehow lost control and drove through the front of their store. The driver fled, but also left their ID, so that's pretty helpful for the Cheyenne Police Department to figure out how the car got there. CPD also at least had some sense of humor about it.

The team at Needs Inc. got together and made sure that the damaged portion of their storefront wouldn't be an open invitation for wandering people to investigate on their own. Which, good on them, I wouldn't be very happy to get that phone call after Midnight.

Needs Inc. Food Pantry is a great organization in Cheyenne that does so much for Laramie County. They could also use help raising money for the damage that the vehicle caused. As I write this, they've raised $340. You can help out Needs Inc. here.

One of the worst parts about this accident, it hurts the people that depend on Needs Inc. If the store can't open, people aren't able to get the help that Needs Inc. offers. Fortunately, according to a post on Facebook, Needs Inc.'s clothing store is open. Just in time as we're looking for a chance of winter weather today.

All in all, let's hope this beacon for those in need in Laramie County is able to bounce back quickly from the accident at their store. The next two months are important for them to be open to help service the community.

