Needs Inc. to Host Skatin’ and Donatin’ This Saturday in Cheyenne

Remember the 1980s and how the roller skating rink was the place to be? Now you can not only do just that and bring back all the nostalgia, but also help out families in Laramie County with Needs Inc. Food Pantry's 'Skatin' and Donatin' 80s themed event this Saturday at Roller City Cheyenne!

Needs Inc. Food Pantry makes a huge difference throughout Laramie County with everything they do and they are back at it again this Saturday evening to help families throughout the county with Skatin' and Donatin'. For just a $7 fee, you can come to an awesome event in your best 80s gear while helping to raise money fighting hunger throughout Laramie County. The fee includes skate rental.

Skatin' and Donatin' include a costume contest, prizes for best dressed, as well as games. All proceeds from the event go to Needs Inc. Food Pantry and their efforts in doing their part to make sure families throughout Laramie County don't go hungry.

In case you have forgotten, the roller skating rink was what all the cool kids were doing in the 1980s. Just look at Xanadu or the kids from Stranger Things. They all knew it. Same for everyone else. Just come dressed in your best 80s gear, skate, and donate. That's really what it is all about!

The event goes from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday night, June 12th at Roller City Cheyenne, which is in north Cheyenne at 5506 Weaver Rd. We hope to see you out skating and making a difference with Needs Inc. Food Pantry on Saturday night!