Wing Shack Hosting Turkey Drive to Benefit Needs Inc. in Cheyenne

Chicken and turkey from Wing Shack? That's what's happening for the 8th Annual Turkey Drive at Wing Shack! The spot known for its chicken is accepting turkey donations to benefit Needs Inc. in Cheyenne and other organizations in the west region.

At any Wing Shack location, you can donate a turkey, and you'll also be rewarded for your efforts as Wing Shack will provide you with a $5 cash card. Wing Shack is also donating $5 for every turkey donated.

Along with Needs Inc. in Cheyenne, the other organizations in the region benefitting from the annual turkey drive are Food Bank for Larimer County, Weld Food Bank, and OUR Center (in Longmont, CO). Due to shortages and lack of the supply chain, food pantries and food banks are anticipating a heavier impact during this particular holiday season.

Elaine Klotz, the Development Director of OUR Center in Longmont, CO spoke of how the regional food banks and food pantries know that they need to step up so that the communities involved aren't hurting when it comes to demand. According to North Forty News, Klotz also mentioned that since March, OUR Center's demand was exceeding 350 percent of what it needs during any other given year.

Just in the past four years of the Wing Shack Turkey Drive, over 1500 turkeys have been collected by Wing Shack, while they have also donated over $10,000 to help fight hunger.

So when you stop in for your favorite wings from Cheyenne's Wing Shack, go ahead and drop off a turkey to help do your part in fighting hunger with Wing Shack and Needs Inc., in the Cheyenne community.

