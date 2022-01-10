New DIY Business Opens In Downtown Cheyenne

I'm not going to lie, this is a really cool new business that rolled into Downtown Cheyenne. Board & Brush Cheyenne was welcomed by the Downtown Cheyenne community over the weekend, bringing in a new type of business that Cheyenne didn't already have.

The business itself is a brick and mortar Etsy. If you're really into making crafts for your home, this is the spot for you. Great for date night to girl's night, you can learn to make awesome decorations for your home and more. Most of the projects that you get to work on are made with wood for nice home wood decor. Which, is a staple in most Wyoming homes.

Here's a peek at what you can do at this new business from their Facebook page.

Board and Brush Cheyenne are now open at 1719 Pioneer Ave in Downtown Cheyenne. If you'd like to take part in the new experience, you'll have to sign up for a Workshop that they put on. Word has gotten around about the new business as some of the Workshops have already sold out.

Get our free mobile app

The next "Pick Your Project" workshop that isn't sold out is coming up this Friday, January 14th. You can check out their calendar of events here. But, you better register quickly, before they run out of spots.

It's really awesome that a business like this can come into Downtown Cheyenne and immediately have a great impact and fill a void for people in the community. I mean, hey, it's giving people something to do to rid themselves of their winter blues in January.

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.