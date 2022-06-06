New Sandwich Shop Franchise is Now OPEN in Cheyenne

Back in April, we reported that there was a new sandwich shop chain that was on its way to the capital city. Today (June 6th), that new sandwich shop franchise has opened up as the first of its kind in all of Wyoming.

Firehouse Subs has finally made its way to Cheyenne and the new location is open for business. According to a press release, the owners are Air Force Veteran Stu Music and Amanda Music. They're originally out of the same spot where Firehouse Subs was founded in Jacksonville, FL, and they've brought the sub shop to their new home.

Stu Music stated his excitement in bringing a Firehouse Subs to Wyoming's capital city:

Wyoming asked, and we listened! Amanda and I are proud to bring the first Firehouse Subs to this great state...Cheyenne checks all the boxes for this special location and we look forward to introducing the community to hearty options the whole family can enjoy, while giving back locally through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Wyoming is now the 46th state with a Firehouse Subs as its first is now in Cheyenne. The establishment now has over 1,200 locations nationwide. The new location is at 3901 E. Pershing Blvd, Unit C. It's next door to the Verizon store on E. Pershing.

Firehouse Subs in Cheyenne is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday. And from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. You can place your order in-store, through the Firehouse Subs app or through the website. You can also place a phone order for takeout. Third-party catering and in-house catering services are also available through the new Firehouse Subs in Cheyenne. Check out their full menu here.

So let's have a look at the new establishment...

