Poll: What’s Your Favorite New Song on the Radio for March 2021?

As the country seems to be slowly getting back to normal, country music is firing on all cylinders in the month of March. There are a ton of new country jams on the radio right now!

Hardy's "Give Heaven Some Hell" has been a huge song for us on Taste of Country Nights. We get a lot of requests for it because everyone can relate to what the song is about: Losing someone you love.

Jon Pardi's "Tequila Little Time" is starting to see some movement on the country charts, too. I love anything he does and I love the play on words with this one. He is wanting to "Kill a little time, like, tequila a little time." Get it? Cool, right?

Travis Denning's "ABBY" stands for "Anybody But You." This is a great breakup type song. I think this could be the breakup anthem of 2021 for sure. Finally, Lauren Alaina joins Pardi for "Getting Over Him." It just got released to radio and it is going great so far. We got to speak with the two of them recently about this song and they are just a riot together. Their friendship really comes through on this song, look for it to have a big impact on the country radio charts in the months to come.

New Songs on the Radio for March 2021:

Caitlyn Smith (Feat. Old Dominion), “I Can’t”

Elle King + Miranda Lambert, “Drunk”

Filmore, “Nothing’s Better”

Hardy, "Give Heaven Some Hell"

Jon Pardi, "Tequila Little Time"

Lady A, "Like a Lady"

Lauren Alaina (Feat. Jon Pardi), "Getting Over Him"

Travis Denning, "ABBY"

Walker Hayes, “I Hope You Miss Me”

