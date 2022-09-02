NWS Cheyenne: ‘Downright Hot’ Labor Day Weekend on Tap

If you're planning on enjoying the great outdoors this Labor Day weekend, you'll want to make sure to pack plenty of water and sunscreen.

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's going to be downright hot east of the Laramie Range, with temperatures near the century mark for many locations in the Nebraska Panhandle.

The NWS says it will also be dry, but it looks like the winds will stay light, which will keep the fire weather in check.

weather.gov/cys

1/5PM: Greetings! Heading to the local parks this Labor Day weekend? Look for mostly sunny days with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Dry weather expected at all locations. It will be hot in the lower elevations in the Panhandle and east of the Laramie Range. Stay hydrated and make sure you bring plenty of sunscreen. Enjoy!

