Temperatures across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are expected to climb into the 60s and 70s this weekend before another round of unsettled weather arrives, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The agency issued the following statement Tuesday night:

22/815PM: Greetings! Looking like a nice week ahead from Thursday through the weekend, across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle. Dry weather expected with slowly warming temperatures and breezy winds. Going to have a taste of spring this weekend, when temperatures are expected to climb well into the 70s across the Nebraska Panhandle and 60s across southeast Wyoming. Enjoy the weather the rest of this week, as the weather looks to become unsettled next week.

Pictures From Wyoming Snowpocalypse 2021 After two days and 30-odd inches of sow, southeast Wyoming was left buried. An in the grand tradition of every generation since the invention of the camera, we took pictures of the snow.

The Blizzard of March 2021 covered up our driveways, fences, and in some cases porches. It trapped up in our homes and canceled our plans.

Here's a quick look around the Cheyenne area from Sunday (March 14) and Monday (March 15).