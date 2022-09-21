Dense Fog Could Impact Thursday Morning Commute in Laramie County

Dense fog could be a big issue for those traveling in and around Cheyenne Thursday morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to 9 a.m. Thursday which includes the 47-mile stretch of Interstate 25 through Laramie County and most of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 202 PM MDT Wed Sep 21 2022 WYZ116-117-221100- /O.NEW.KCYS.FG.Y.0013.220922T0600Z-220922T1500Z/ /O.NEW.KCYS.HW.A.0041.220923T0900Z-220923T2100Z/ South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills- Including the cities of Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, and Horse Creek 202 PM MDT Wed Sep 21 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, from midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Thursday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles during high wind events. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 202 PM MDT Wed Sep 21 2022 WYZ118-221100- /O.NEW.KCYS.FG.Y.0013.220922T0600Z-220922T1500Z/ Central Laramie County- Including the city of Cheyenne 202 PM MDT Wed Sep 21 2022 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than 1/2 mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Laramie County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says drivers can expect visibilities at or below a quarter mile. Just to put that into perspective, it takes about 13 seconds to travel a quarter mile if you are doing 70 mph.

Those who have to drive through the pea soup will want to make sure to slow down, use their headlights, and keep a safe following distance.

