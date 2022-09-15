October 8: Casper to Host Wyoming Tree Care Workshop

If you are a tree enthusiast, tree owner, or industry professional, the University of Wyoming Extension and partners invites you to a tree care workshop at the Agriculture Resources & Learning Center in Casper, (2011 Fairgrounds Rd, Casper, 82604), this October 8.

The workshop is designed to be accessible and educational for both at-home arborists and those who climb up into the trees to provide professional services. “We need to do all we can to support the arborists and support our urban forests,” UW Extension educator, and organizer, Diana Hoffman comments.

Certified arboriculturists can earn 5.5 ISA Continuing Education Units (CEUs) by attending the workshop.

The event begins at 9:00 a.m. and features presentations by four subject matter experts. First, ISA Master Arborist William Scott Jr. will offer tips on how to choose the “right” tree for a particular environment (spoiler alert: that means considering utility line placement as well as cold hardiness).

Next, Daniel Burcham, assistant professor of arboriculture and urban forestry at Colorado State University, will share techniques for increasing wind resiliency, a hot topic for many arborists in the region.

UW Extension Educator Donna Hoffman demonstrates proper tree pruning.

Afternoon presentations by Mike Tilford and Jim Tough, professional arborists from SavATree, will focus on safety in arboriculture and pruning basics. “We’re hoping to educate the public on all of the safety precautions that they have to take and how that translates into the cost of having tree work done,” says Hoffman.

“As an arborist, I know we always pick something up as far as pruning skills go,” she adds.

Event Information

Date: Saturday, October 8

Saturday, October 8 Time: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Location: Agriculture Resources & Learning Center (2011 Fairgrounds Rd, Casper, 82604)

Agriculture Resources & Learning Center (2011 Fairgrounds Rd, Casper, 82604) Registration: $25 (lunch included)

Participants are asked to register at least one week in advance if possible. Prepayment is preferred, cash or check only. For those unable to sign up ahead of time, registration will be available at the event.

For more information or to register for the event, please call (307) 235-9400.

About the University of Wyoming Extension

Since 1914, the University of Wyoming Extension has provided lifelong learning opportunities to Wyoming citizens across the state. With roots in agricultural education, the UW Extension supports rural communities facing contemporary challenges and changes. The UW Extension brings the University’s resources to each of the state’s 23 counties and the Wind River Indian Reservation. To learn more about the UW Extension, visit www.uwyo.edu/uwe or call (307) 766-5124.