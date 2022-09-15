YOU’RE INVITED: Meet the Laramie Police Chief Candidates

According to a release by the City of Laramie's office, seven semifinalist candidates for Laramie Police Chief sat for interviews last week. The interview was before two panels comprised of 15 local professionals from law enforcement, partner agencies, and community interest groups.

Three finalists have been invited to participate in the final phase of the City’s hiring process. Next week, Mr. Brian Browne, Mr. Frank Rodriguez, and Mr. Robert Terry will tour the city, meet with Laramie Police Department staff, participate in a community open forum and complete the interviewing process.

The Invitation

The City invites community members to meet the candidates at an Open House.

Date : Thursday, September 22

: Thursday, September 22 Time : 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Venue: Laramie Municipal Operations Center (4373 N 3rd Street)

Get to know the candidates

Brian Browne

Brian Browne. Photo Courtesy of City of Laramie. Brian Browne. Photo Courtesy of the City of Laramie. loading...

Brian began his law enforcement career with the Montclair Police Department in Southern California before transferring to the Anaheim Police Department. Over the last 20 years, Brian has risen through the ranks and currently serves as a Captain, where he oversees the Operations Support Division. He coordinates and supervises responses and personnel at the Disneyland Resort, Angel Stadium, and Honda Center while overseeing the Community Policing and Traffic Sections. He has been actively involved with the CALEA accreditation process and the Anaheim Police Review Board. At the rank of Lieutenant, Brian oversaw Internal Affairs, Professional Standards, and the Major Incident Review Team. He served as a Patrol Watch Commander and Traffic Commander. Brian was also a supervisor at the Orange County Family Justice Center and in the Criminal Intelligence Detail.

Before promoting, Brian gained extensive investigative experience as a Homicide Detective, Gang Investigator, and Safe School Investigator. Brian has been actively involved with the community throughout his career, including the faith-based community, Orange County Family Justice Center Foundation, youth activities, coaching, and several other leadership roles.

Prior to beginning a career in law enforcement, Brian was a medic in the United States Army National Guard, where his service included a deployment in Kosovo. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Leadership from BIOLA University and a Master of Science in Criminal Justice. Brian has been married for 21 years to his wife, Jennifer, who serves the community as a Registered Nurse in the emergency department and nursing educator. Together they have three sons, Aidan, Brenden, and Maddox. Brian enjoys practicing Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, running, reading, and volunteering in the community with his family.

Frank Rodriguez

Frank Rodriguez. Photo Courtesy of the City of Laramie. Frank Rodriguez. Photo Courtesy of the City of Laramie. loading...

Frank is the Deputy Commissioner of the Criminal Investigations Division for the North Carolina Department of Insurance, where he leads State Law Enforcement Special Agents investigating complex Fraud Crimes ranging from intricate schemes to homicides. He previously served as a Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy (Under Sheriff) for a 175-member staff serving a 100,000-person county, a Detective Sergeant, Special Response Team Commander, and a Road Deputy. His education consists of a B.S. in Biology from the University of North Carolina, a Master’s Degree in International Relations from the University of Oklahoma, and a Session 273 FBI National Academy graduate where he was nominated by his peers as the Class President.

Deputy Commissioner Rodriguez retired from the United States Army with 24 years of decorated service, eight deployments and has earned five Bronze Star medals; two with Valor for his actions in combat. He has been married to his wife Susan, for 30 wonderful years and they have three beautiful children, a son-in-law, and two grandsons.

Robert Terry

Robert Terry, Photo Courtesy of the City of Laramie. Robert Terry, Photo Courtesy of the City of Laramie. loading...

Robert is a long-time resident of Laramie, Wyoming. He moved to Laramie to pursue his degree at the University of Wyoming. He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice in 2001. Robert was hired by the Laramie Police Department as a Patrol Officer in May of 2002. In January of 2010, he was promoted to Patrol Sergeant and then Detective Sergeant in 2014.

In August of 2016, Robert was promoted to his current position as the Assistant Chief of Police with the Laramie Police Department (LPD). As the Assistant Chief, Robert has been heavily involved in community engagement programs with the LPD. During his tenure, Robert has also held many specialty positions within the department including Task Force Officer with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Detective with the Laramie Police Department, and a member of the Laramie Special Response Team (SRT).

Robert has completed leadership-focused law enforcement training including; the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) “Leadership in Police Organizations”, graduated from the FBI Command College, and a highlight of his career, the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia in the fall of 2018, graduating class #274.

Robert has been married to his wife Jamie for 18 years and has two boys, Taylor (14) and Teagan (12). He enjoys almost anything to do with the outdoors and spends most of his time coaching youth baseball and traveling the rocky mountain region attending his kids’ sporting activities.