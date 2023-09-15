Oh Baby! Cheyenne’s New ‘Carter’s’ Location Now Open

Cheyenne's parents now have a new clothing option for their kids. Carter's has officially opened a storefront in the city as of today, September 15.

Carter's is a big name in the children's clothing world. According to the Carter's Inc. website, the outlet is "the largest branded marketer of young children’s apparel in North America. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands."

Cheyenne used to have an OshKosh in the Frontier Mall quite some time ago. Now, the brand has returned - and it's located not too far from its old address. The clothing store is located at 1740 Dell Range Road near Target and Ross.

The Carter's brand is older than the city of Cheyenne. William Carter founded the company in 1865! Since then, the company has grown to dominate the children's clothing industry, producing infant and kids' clothing spanning pajamas to outerwear. You'll probably recognize some of their other brands as well: Skiphop - known for diaper bags and accessories, and Little Planet - known for its organic cotton clothing line.

The new store features discounted products like shoes, pajamas, clothing, and outerwear for sizes infant to youth 14. According to the Carter's website, the new location will be doing giveaways on the first few Saturdays of its opening:

"Join us at Frontier Square in Cheyenne, WY on Saturday, 9/23, 9/30 or 10/07. The first 20 people in line each Saturday will win a gift card up to $100!"

You can find the full giveaway rules here.

Carter's Cheyenne Location Hours:

The store hours are as follows:

Sun: 12:00PM-6:00PM

Mon: 10:00AM-7:00PM

Tues: 10:00AM-7:00PM

Wed: 10:00AM-7:00PM

Thurs: 10:00AM-7:00PM



Fri: 10:00AM-7:00PM

Sat: 10:00AM-7:00PM

For more information on Carter's, click here.