RANKED: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today
Disneyland draws more than 15 million visitors to its gates every year, as families from across the globe come to enjoy the Happiest Place on Earth. To imagine and engineer the magical kingdom, Disney has employed some of the most creative minds in the world (dubbed Imagineers) to work together to design world-class attractions that are both awe-inspiring and entertaining.
When Walt Disney opened the gates for the first time on July 17, 1955, the park consisted of 33 different attractions. Today, 13 of these opening day experiences still exist to delight visitors with timeless thrills and memories, while the full Disneyland park has expanded to over 50 unique attractions.
Stacker, set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans, Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.