One Dead After Car Accident at Cheyenne Frontier Days

One individual is dead following a Tuesday (July 27) car accident at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

According to a Facebook post from the Cheyenne Police Department (CPD), the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. in Frontier Park, when the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was entering Gate V12.

As the truck slowed for traffic, a male passenger slipped while exiting the bed of the vehicle and fell to the ground. The driver then continued forward with traffic, running over the passenger.

The driver stayed on-scene as police arrived to investigate. Authorities transported the man to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he died from life-threatening injuries.

Gate V12 is once again open to the public, and Cheyenne Frontier Days will continue as planned through Sunday (Aug. 1). CPD recommends practicing the following safety tips while walking or driving at the festival:

Follow all traffic signs and signals.

Avoid walking in the street, facing traffic, or jaywalking.

If no crosswalk is available, stick to walking in well-lit areas.

Avoid using electronic devices while walking or driving.

Wear bright or reflective clothing when walking to increase visibility.

Be alert around crosswalks, driveways, and parking lots.

Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and do not pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks.

Use extra caution when backing up a vehicle.

Abide by the speed limit when driving, especially in designated school zones.

Refrain from using drugs or alcohol when walking or driving.

Police have not yet released the identity of the deceased passenger. Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time.