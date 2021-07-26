Partial Fire Ban Within Goshen County
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has implemented a partial fire ban on Game and Fish Commission-owned and managed lands within Goshen County.
This ban is in conjunction with the fire ban issued by Goshen County and is effective immediately.
The fire ban prohibits campfires on all Game and Fish Commission-owned and managed lands within Goshen County, including Rawhide, Springer, and Table Mountain Wildlife Habitat Management Areas, as well as Bump Sullivan, Packers Lake, Mac’s 40 Acres, Barnes Bridge, Torrington Bridge, and Whalen Diversion Public Access Areas.
The use of self-standing grills is still permitted with the recommendation that a fire extinguisher is within reach.
