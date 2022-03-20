PhotoFest! Casper Early Bird Track Meet

The outdoor track season got underway with the Early Bird Meet in Casper one of the weekend's destinations. For the most part, it was a chance for everybody to compete and get some kind of time to gauge their current ability. There were14 heats in the girl's 100-meter dash, 22 heats for the boy's 100. The 200-meter dash event was just as crowded with 14 heats for the girls and 21 for the boys. The field events were also full so there was plenty to do on a windy day in Casper.

We have a video of the days' proceedings at Natrona County High School plus a huge batch of photos, compliments of Shannon Dutcher. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app