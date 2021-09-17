Best Wyoming High School Sports Images of the Week

Angie Erickson

We have a ton of great images rolling into WyoPreps and we want you to tell us which one you like the best.

We can use the Olympic scale, Gold Medal, Silver Medal, or Bronz Medal.

Or just 1-2-3.

Let us know your favorite picture in our Facebook comments, or send us a message in the WyoPreps App

Keep in mind, you can always submit photos through our WyoPreps Mobile App or email directly to frank.gambino@townsquaremedia.com

Meeteetse Vs. Kaycee-Anita Bartlett

Anita Bartlett

Meeteetse Vs. Kaycee-Angie Erickson

Angie Erickson

Big Horn Vs. Wheatland-Mark DeLap

Mark Delap

Rock Springs Vs. Kelly Walsh-Brayden Flack

Brayden Flack
Sweetwater Now

Sheridan Vs. Cheyenne Central-Trenda Allen

Trenda Allen
Townsquare Media

Cheyenne South Vs, Thunder Basin-Brian Mitchell

Brian Mitchell
Townsquare Media

Cody Vs Worland-James Yule

James Yule

Shoshoni Vs. Rocky Mountain-Bridgett Truempler

Bridget Truempler
Townsquare Media

Torrington Vs. Glenrock-Dawn  Bivens

Dawn Bivens

Encampment Vs. Little Snake River-Karen Peroulis

Karen Peroulis

Star Valley Vs. Sugar-Salem-Rachelle Patterson

Adria Trembly

Midwest Vs. Dubois-Adria Trembly

Rachelle Patterson

Jackson Vs. Pocatello-Tammy Griebel

Tammy Griebel

Wyoming Indian Cross Country-Shannon Dutcher

Shannon Dutcher

Newcastle Vs. Upton-Sundance-Marsha Barritt

Marsha Barritt

