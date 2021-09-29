Wheatland Posts Solid Win Over Glenrock to Remain Unbeaten

The Wheatland Bulldogs are currently ranked 2nd in this week's WyoPreps.com poll in 2A football and are 5-0 on the year after a 41-6 road win over Wheatland on Friday night. Wheatland got a first-quarter touchdown from Kade Preuit and then he threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jake Hicks in the 2nd quarter to give the Bulldogs a 16-0 lead

Later in the 2nd quarter, it was Logan Jones coming through with a 4 yard run for a TD for Glenrock but the two-point try was no good. Jones by the way had 190 yards rushing on the night. With just over a minute remaining in the 1st half, Wheatland went right down the field capped by another running touchdown from Preuit so the Bulldogs led 22-6 at the halftime intermission.

Wheatland has the 2nd half well in hand as Aric Suko, Rodee Brow, and Hyannie Fausto all scored rushing touchdowns as Wheatland wins it 41-6. The Bulldogs will take their 5 game winning streak to Burns this week while Glenrock at 2-3 on the year will travel to Newcastle.

We have some great photos of this game from Tony Montoya and Herder Pride in our gallery below. Be sure and check out those pics!

Tony Montoya,

Townsquare Media

Wheatland Vs. Glenrock Football 9-24-21 Wheatland Vs. Glenrock Football 9-24-21

