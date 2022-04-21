Wyoming Reports 6 More COVID-19 Deaths

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported six more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,807.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:

An older adult Fremont County man died in April. He was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in April. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a long-term care facility, and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in April. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Platte County man died in April. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Platte County man died in March. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Washakie County woman died in April. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Death Dashboard, there have been 189 COVID-related deaths so far this year.

Laramie, Natrona, and Fremont counties have recorded the most, 37, 27, and 24, respectively.