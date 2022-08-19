NWS Cheyenne: Morning Lows to Drop Into the 40s This Weekend

Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could get an early taste of fall this weekend, as a surface cold front is expected to usher in cooler temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, some locations could struggle to make it out of the 70s Friday and Saturday.

"Morning lows will likely drop into the 40s for the high valleys such as the Laramie Valley and upper North Platte River Valley," the NWS said.

Areas along Interstate 80 could also see some thunderstorms Saturday, and the mountains could see some thunderstorms on Sunday as temperatures begin to warm back up into the 80s.

