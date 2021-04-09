PODCAST: Ben Wisdorf talks ‘championship or bust’ for Pokes

LARAMIE -- Is it OK to ask if the 2021 season is "championship or bust" for the Wyoming Cowboys?

I say absolutely.

Our guest, former UW linebacker, Ben Wisdorf, had a much more elegant answer.

Wisdorf, you might recall, forced a fumble against Missouri near the goal line late in the first half. Alijah Halliburton scooped up the loose change and nearly scored. He did force a Kelly Bryant horse-collar tackle, which led to a field goal as time expired. The Cheyenne native also made headlines when his brother, Jordan Wisdorf, appeared on the Jumbotron during halftime of the UNLV game in 2019. He was stationed overseas but surprised his little brother with a salute to him and his teammates.

You might also remember a somber scene during senior day ceremonies that season. Wisdorf, in a wheelchair, was side by side with teammate and good friend Logan Wilson as they were announced to the crowd.

Wilson had the word "Wiz" written on the tape around his wrists.

We discuss all of that, plus what makes quarterback Sean Chambers so special, the emergence of Chad Muma and winning and losing jobs during spring football.

Kyle Sedar joins the show once again to chat about expectations this spring and the newest law to make its way through the state capitol -- online sports gambling.

