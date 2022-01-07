Police Say Larimer County Man Assaulted 16-Year-Old, Maybe Others

Law enforcement officers in Fort Collins are trying to find out whether a man who used the lure of selling pot via Snapchat to allegedly rape a 16-year-old girl may have assaulted other victims.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, a 16-year-old female student told police in November of 2019 that she had been sexually assaulted by a man who had offered to sell her marijuana.

According to the post, Andrew Koprowski, now 36, had told her on Snapchat that he would sell her pot. When they met she got into his vehicle. He allegedly grabbed her arm to keep her inside the vehicle, drove to a more secluded area, and sexually assaulted her.

Because it happened in an unincorporated area of Larimer County, police turned the case over to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Investigators were eventually able to get enough evidence to corroborate the victim's story and Koprowski, who lives in Loveland, was arrested in October of 2021 on the following charges:

Sexual Assault – Victim Submit by Force (F3) Sexual Assault – Overcome Victim’s Will (F3) Unlawful Sexual Contact – No Consent/Force (F4) 2nd Degree Kidnapping (F2) Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (F4) Distribution of Marijuana to a Minor (Drug Felony 4)

Koprowski posted $50,000 bond and was released on October 5, 2021.

Detectives are concerned that other victims may exist. Anyone with information about other incidents involving this suspect should contact LCSO Investigator Stephen Gates at 970-498-5169.