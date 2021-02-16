Police Say Rock Springs Man Caught With Pipe Bomb, Meth

Police in Rock Springs say a 49-year-old-man is behind bars after being caught with a pipe bomb and 10 grams of meth.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page.

The post says police started a traffic stop on a car driven by Spencer Cottrell at 9 p.m. Sunday night in the 1000 block of Walnut Street. According to the post. Cottrell tried to drive away, but his car got stuck in the snow.

He then ran from the vehicle, but officers were able to run him down. They allegedly found 10 grams of meth on him, and a search of his vehicle turned up a pipe bomb in the front passenger area.

The Sweetwater County Bomb Squad was called in and safely disarmed the bomb, according to the post,. It goes on to say ''Cottrell was placed under arrest and charged with Driving While License Suspended, Failure to Maintain Insurance, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Interference with a Peace Officer, and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.''

At last report, he was still in custody in the Sweetwater County Detention Center.