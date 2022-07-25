Put On Your Party Pants! Cheyenne Day Is Going To Be Nuts!

We're inching ever so closely to everyone's favorite day of the year, Cheyenne Day! As the countdown gets closer, people look at their calendars and notice that they're about to have that bad boy filled up with events for the day. A lot of places around town will be closed to let their employees in on the fun, but honestly, the Thursday after is always the day I look to take off(you have to recharge).

With that said, let's take a look at some of the events already lined up for Cheyenne Day.

Cheyenne Day Street Party At Freedom's Edge Brewing Co.

Well, their brand-spankin' new patio is going to get some use on Wednesday, as Freedom's Edge continues their tradition of having a street party on Cheyenne Day. They'll have food trucks, a live DJ, plenty of outdoor seating, vendors, and more.

Fridays On The Plaza Presents Boogie Machine

The Plaza is going to be rocking Wednesday with Boogie Machine taking the stage to celebrate Cheyenne Day. Have you already seen the seats they have at the plaza, ready to enjoy during the shows that kick off at noon? Mike Morris will also be performing.

Cheyenne Day At Black Tooth Brewing

You knew Black Tooth was going to have a party for the occasion and it's not looking like they'll disappoint. They'll kick off their block party at Noon with food trucks, three places to get a cold beverage, live music from 2 PM to 6 PM and so much more. You can find out the full list of details here.

Cheyenne Day At Blue Raven Brewery

Cheyenne Day will be hopping at Blue Raven Brewery. Look out for Live music from City Creek Band and Galatic Lemonz, along with TVs on the rodeo. They also have one of the best patios in Cheyenne.

Live Music At The Crown

The Crown Bar is showing they'll have 2 shows on Cheyenne Day and no cover.

Free Pancake Breakfast

The Downtown Depot might have a sticky situation, depending on how much syrup you use on Wednesday morning from 7 AM to 9 AM.

USAF Thunderbirds

A local favorite will kick off on Cheyenne Day at 10 AM at Warren AFB. The city will have some window-rattling action from the best of the best.

Adam Goodvin At The Outlaw Saloon

Aaron Goodvin will hit the stage for the CFD after party on Cheyenne Day with Southern Fryed.

Kid Rock At Cheyenne Frontier Days

His name is KIIIIIIIIIIIIIIID! Yes, Kid Rock and Night Ranger will be hitting the stage for Frontier Nights on Cheyenne Day. Not only are there endless block parties all day, but you can also head to CFD to see Kid Rock and Night Ranger on top of that.

Well, if the title of this event on Cheyenne Day doesn't bring you in, I don't know what will. Alf's Pub has teamed up with the Cheyenne Shriner's to bring Meat Fest to Alf's on Cheyenne Day. $10 bucks per plate will get you the meats! This will benefit Cheyenne Shriner's. Alf's will also have some live music lined up with Up The Creek Without A Paddle from 2 PM to 6 PM and then Kip Attaway from 7 PM to 11 PM.

Cheyenne Day At Midtown Tavern

The crew at Midtown has a great Cheyenne Day lined up for you. Live music from Sugar Britches from 4 PM to 6 PM with food and more.

I'll add to this list if more events pop up, so come back and check before you finalize your Cheyenne Day plans!

