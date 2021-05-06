Rain, Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Early Next Week

After a period of very nice weather starting today and continuing through Saturday, another cold front is expected to pass through southeast Wyoming early next week, although forecasters aren't sure at this point exactly what to expect.

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website:

''Itching to turn back on those sprinklers? Might want to hold off for a few more days after Mother's Day. There is a chance for widespread rain and snow showers Monday into Tuesday as the next system comes on board the beginning of next week, dropping our nighttime lows below 35 degrees. Confidence is not very high with this system, and there is some uncertainty on where the rain to snow transition will take place. But rest assured that we will be monitoring this event and bring you all the latest information as it becomes available.''