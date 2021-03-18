Reba McEntire is involved in an emotional new film, and she's teasing fans with a sneak peek at a powerful new song she sings as the theme song.

McEntire sings an inspirational song titled "Somehow You Do" in the credits for the upcoming film Four Good Days, which stars Mila Kunis as a 31-year-old woman named Molly who has struggled with multiple addictions for more than a decade and Close as Deb, the estranged mother who's still willing to do anything to try to help save her.

Directed by Rodrigo Garcia and based on a true story from Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post writer Eli Saslow, Four Good Days opened at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020. Deadline reports that Vertical Entertainment has acquired the North American theatrical rights to the film.

McEntire turned to Twitter on Thursday (March 18) to share a trailer that gives fans a first listen to "Somehow You Do."

"I was honored to be asked to sing the theme song for the new Glenn Close and Mila Kunis 'moving and powerful' movie, Four Good Days - in theaters April 30," the country superstar writes. "It was written by the amazing Diane Warren who also wrote my songs 'I'll Be' and 'What If.'"

Hear the song in the trailer below, which features searingly emotional performances from Close and Kunis.

Four Good Days is slated to open in theaters on April 30, and it will become available on-demand on May 21.

