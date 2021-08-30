Red Flag Fire Warning For Cheyenne, Southeast Wyoming Monday

A Red Flag Fire Warning is in effect for much of southeast Wyoming, including the Cheyenne area, from 10 am until 8 p.m. on Monday, August 30.

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website:

''Critical fire weather conditions continue today and possibly Tuesday across southeast Wyoming. Today will be the worst of the two days, with winds gusting to 40 mph and afternoon humidity down near 10 percent. Red Flag Warnings are in effect today from 10 AM through 8 PM. Slightly lesser wind forecast for Tuesday, but we could still see gusts of 25-30 mph, interacting with low humidity of 5-10 percent Tuesday afternoon. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Tuesday from noon to 8 PM. Please avoid outdoor burning today and Tuesday as fires will quickly spread under these conditions.''

University of Wyoming’s Top 50 Football Players presented by Premier Bone & Joint Centers, Worthy of Wyoming. During the summer of 2021, 7220Sports.com counted down the Top 50 football players in University of Wyoming history,

The rules are simple: What was the player's impact while in Laramie? That means NFL stats, draft status or any other accolade earned outside of UW is irrelevant when it comes to this list.

This isn't a one-man job. This task called for a panel of experts. Joining 7220's Cody Tucker are Robert Gagliardi, Jared Newland, Ryan Thorburn, and Kevin McKinney.

We all compiled our own list of 50 and let computer averages do the work. Think BCS -- only we hope this catalog is fairer.

Don't agree with a selection? Feel free to sound off on our Twitter: @7220sports - #Top50UWFB

- University of Wyoming’s Top 50 Football Players