Red Flag Fire Warning For Cheyenne, Southeast Wyoming Monday
A Red Flag Fire Warning is in effect for much of southeast Wyoming, including the Cheyenne area, from 10 am until 8 p.m. on Monday, August 30.
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website:
''Critical fire weather conditions continue today and possibly Tuesday across southeast Wyoming. Today will be the worst of the two days, with winds gusting to 40 mph and afternoon humidity down near 10 percent. Red Flag Warnings are in effect today from 10 AM through 8 PM. Slightly lesser wind forecast for Tuesday, but we could still see gusts of 25-30 mph, interacting with low humidity of 5-10 percent Tuesday afternoon. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Tuesday from noon to 8 PM. Please avoid outdoor burning today and Tuesday as fires will quickly spread under these conditions.''
