Registration Open in Cheyenne for Girls Fastpitch Softball

The City of Cheyenne is now accepting registrations for its 2021 Recreation Girls Fastball Softball League. The league will be for girls, ages 7 to 18, as long as they're that age by the start of the season, which is June 7th, 2021.

For early registration, the fee for the league is $60. Early registration will go through April 1st. After that date, there will be a $25 fee added to the initial registration fee and late registration will end on April 15th.

Teams will have a 10-game schedule and all games will be played at the Converse Softball Complex, located at 3800 Converse Ave. May 17th is when the first practices will be held, as the start of the season is less than a month later on June 7th, as previously mentioned. There will be a tournament for the entire league at the end of the season August 6th through 8th. Volunteer coaches are encouraged and the league is also a prime league for girls playing softball in the spring for high schools.

Get our free mobile app

For all of those wanting to register for the league, you can do so online at cheyennerec.org. You can also find other info there, such as rules and regulations, coaches application, and a softball sponsorship form. You can also call the Kiwanis Community House and schedule an appointment at 307-637-6423. For any additional questions, you can contact Michael Edwards at 307-773-1039.

With softball registrations open, that only means that spring is approaching fast. Sign up now while you can. Stay tuned for more spring activities to be announced at cheyennerec.org.