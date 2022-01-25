Retired Ranger Gives Yellowstone Bigfoot Encounters

Now, I know there are a lot of people that don't believe, that's totally ok. There are also that do believe but have never had an experience. There are those who believe because they've had an experience. I think we're falling into the latter part of this idea with the video I found on YouTube.

According to the video, a recently retired Yellowstone Ranger dove into some of the sightings he's been involved with over the years, dating back to the 70s and 80s.

The content comes from "Wyoming Bigfoot", which seems like the place you want to get this type of information if you're looking for Bigfoots in Wyoming. The video itself is just audio and descriptions from the Ranger, which you can view for yourself here.

The thing that got me from his story is how long the creature that he finds howls or shrieks. He said 26 seconds at one point which is kind of terrifying. He said it was similar to multiple elk doing it. Which, an elk screaming is pretty creepy on its own.

He also described the creature as being about 6 feet and hair with long swinging arms. This is a little different than what we normally think of a Bigfoot, usually 7 feet at least, but still, 6 feet, hairy and long arms fit the bill.

I don't know how you felt listening to that, but the hairs on the back of my neck totally stood up with most of his experiences.

