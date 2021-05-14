PODCAST: Oh, what a spring game it was

CHEYENNE -- Wyoming's offense came out in a five-wide spread on the first play.

The Cowboys threw the ball on most any situation. They even put it up on third-and-short. Fourth down, too. Quarterbacks combined to throw four touchdown passes. They completed better than 60 percent of their passes.

Crazy, huh?

If you were in attendance at the Cowboys' annual spring game last Saturday -- boy was that a fun atmosphere -- you might have been impressed with Tim Polasek's new-look offense, too. I certainly was. Now, let's not get carried away. This was a glorified scrimmage. But if you think about it though, this is just the third time we've seen this team live inside War Memorial Stadium since last October.

Get our free mobile app

It's OK to be a bit giddy.

Wyoming's student section sure seemed to be.

I could type out here what my thoughts were on the game, or you can just listen to Jared Newland and I break it down on the 10th episode of the Roaring Repeater.

We are also chatting about the newest Wyoming basketball player, Deng Dut, a former junior college All-American. Can Jeff Linder recruit or what?

Also, if you missed any of our spring football coverage, dive into that right HERE.

You can find this week's Roaring Repeater Podcast right HERE. If you have missed any of our shows, just click right HERE.

Do you have our free app yet? We are the only outlet that covers the Cowboys who has one. Find that right HERE. Make sure to turn on your notifications and you will be the first to know anytime a podcast or new story drops.

You can also receive our newsletter right in your inbox. Click HERE.

Want to advertise with us? We get the word out to the masses. You can find that info right HERE.

Did you know you can listen to Wyoming Cowboys football and men's basketball games on our app? Now you do. Click right HERE. I've also heard a rumor that we will be carrying Buffalo Bills games this fall. Once we get that link, you'll know it.

Home Town Printed Apparel is back on board with us, too. And they have some new 7220sports.com and University of Wyoming gear in stock. Check them out right HERE.