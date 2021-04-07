Saratoga’s Tuker Carricato Shines at Torrington Rodeo [VIDEO]

Saratoga cowboy Tuker Carricato already is a veteran in rodeo, even though he is just a freshman. He posted the top scores in the bareback at the Laramie High School rodeo over the weekend that was held in Torrington due to Covid-19 restrictions. Carricato posted a 74 on Saturday and a 69 on Sunday so he'll move up in the event standings with the ultimate goal of qualifying for the High School National Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Nebraska this summer.

Three years ago Carricato won the Cheyenne Frontier days Little Bucker's rodeo and also has competed in the junior section of the National Finals Rodeo. The young man has some major experience behind him and that will benefit him down the dusty trail.

Take a look at some of his efforts in our video from Torrington. Enjoy!

