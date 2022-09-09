Say WATT? Wyo Light Co. is Open in Laramie

This year, Laramie folks won't have to worry or stress about putting up and cleaning up their Christmas lights. Wyo Light Co. is here to the rescue.

Wyo Light Co. is a family-run, small business, that will you help you in handling all of your holiday lighting needs, start to finish. From design and installation to removal and storage, Wyo Light Co. will provide you with a hassle-free holiday season.

The Services

Design: We schedule a time to meet with you and devise an individualized plan for your Christmas lighting needs, depending on your specific preferences and budget. Install: Our team provides everything needed for your light installation including light strands, clips and more. We will install your lights start to finish the same day, just in time for the holiday season. Removal and Storage: Our service includes removal and storage of your lights until the following season. We hope to make this process as seamless for you as possible!

Pricing?

Pricing is based on several variables such as linear feet of lighting, bulb preferences, and property layout. We will provide an estimate after our on-site consultation. Once terms are accepted, a 50% down payment will secure an installation date for your property.

What does the pricing include?

Commercial String Lights and Bulbs

Shingle or Gutter Clips

Extension Cords

Timers

Installation

Light removal

Storage bins

Private storage of your equipment at our facility

For more information, check out their website HERE.

Or check out their Facebook page HERE.

You can also call them at 307-761-9701, or shoot them an email at info@wyolightco.com

About the founders

Jeremy and Kerbi Smith are both originally from Texas, but made Laramie home in 2015. Since then, they have had the opportunity to be a part of the Laramie community by starting a home inspection business and growing their family here. They have partnered with several family members and friends local to Laramie to bring the WYO light Co. to life. The Smith's favorite Christmas tradition is waking up Christmas morning in matching pajamas!

About Wyo Light Co.

We are a full-service holiday lighting company that eliminates the hassle of lighting your home for the holidays so that you can focus on the most important part of your Christmas season. With our expertise and passion for customer service, let us help make this holiday season the brightest yet!