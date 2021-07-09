Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Eastern Wyoming Friday Evening

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10:00 PM Friday (June 9) for counties in Eastern Wyoming, part of northern Colorado, and the Nebraska Panhandle. The Watch area includes the cities of Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Torrington, and Wheatland.

WHAT IS A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH?

The National Weather Service says that a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. If you are in a Watch Area be on the lookout for severe weather and possible storm Warnings. A Warning is issued when the weather even is occurring. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
   Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 356
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   310 PM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northeast Colorado
     Northwest Kansas
     Western and central Nebraska
     Southeast Wyoming

   * Effective this Friday afternoon and evening from 310 PM until
     1000 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75
       mph possible
     Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 3
       inches in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Severe thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and pose
   a risk for potentially very large hail and damaging winds.  Storms
   should evolve into a line by this evening with an increasing risk
   for damaging winds, potentially significant.  A tornado or two is
   also possible.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 95
   statute miles north and south of a line from 30 miles north
   northwest of Cheyenne WY to 20 miles south southeast of Broken Bow
   NE. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch
   outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU6).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.

