Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Eastern Wyoming Friday Evening

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10:00 PM Friday (June 9) for counties in Eastern Wyoming, part of northern Colorado, and the Nebraska Panhandle. The Watch area includes the cities of Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Torrington, and Wheatland.

WHAT IS A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH?

The National Weather Service says that a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. If you are in a Watch Area be on the lookout for severe weather and possible storm Warnings. A Warning is issued when the weather even is occurring. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

Get our free mobile app

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 356 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 310 PM CDT Fri Jul 9 2021 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northeast Colorado Northwest Kansas Western and central Nebraska Southeast Wyoming * Effective this Friday afternoon and evening from 310 PM until 1000 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 3 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Severe thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and pose a risk for potentially very large hail and damaging winds. Storms should evolve into a line by this evening with an increasing risk for damaging winds, potentially significant. A tornado or two is also possible. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 95 statute miles north and south of a line from 30 miles north northwest of Cheyenne WY to 20 miles south southeast of Broken Bow NE. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU6). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.