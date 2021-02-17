LARAMIE -- Logan Wilson has made hundreds of game-changing plays inside of War Memorial Stadium.

Arguably his biggest happened last night:

Wilson, who currently plays linebacker for the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend and former Wyoming cheerleader, Morgan Mead.

"She said yes," Wilson tweeted at 3:21 p.m. today.

Wilson tallied 409 tackles for the Cowboys between 2015-19. He picked off 10 passes and wrapped up ball carriers in the backfield 34.5 times in his career. The Casper product and former All-American was drafted by the Bengals in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

MORE ON WILSON:

* Happy Hour with Logan Wilson

* Bengals officially ink Wilson

* Fans react to Bengals drafting Logan Wilson

* TUCKER: Wilson embodies 'Code of the west'

In his first professional season, the 6-foot-2, 241-pound rookie finished with 33 tackles in 12 games. He also snagged a pair of interceptions. His first came off the right arm of Carson Wentz. The next, Lamar Jackson, the league's reigning MVP.