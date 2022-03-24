Shocking Pics From the Mile High Stadium Fire in Denver Are Crazy

As you are probably aware, there was a fire at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Thursday (March 24th) in Denver. The stadium, of course, is the home of the Denver Broncos. Luckily, multiple sources have reported that there were no injuries from the fire. However, the scene was a very surreal thing regardless of how you look at it.

The Denver Fire Department was able to get on the scene fairly quickly and the area was quickly evacuated as Empower Field at Mile High tweeted out.

What truly is a shocking sight to see is some of the pics that were taken of the fire that occurred at Mile High Stadium. It's amazing that no one was hurt and there wasn't many people around that needed to be evacuated, given the offseason for the Denver Broncos.

Some of the scenes were pretty unreal.

As you could see, it was an incredible scene. As Marc Sallinger of 9News in Denver reported, over 1000 square feet was burned inside the stadium, including dozens of seats. Thanks to the 75 firefighters from the Denver FD, the fire was contained, although an original cause is not known, despite the fact that they know the fire originated in the suite area.

Any fire is scary. When it happens at one of the most well known stadiums in the country, it's shocking and surreal. Again, luckily, no injuries have been reported from the incident. This will be a developing story over the next few days to come until more is known.

