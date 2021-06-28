Wyoming swimming, diving earn CSCAA academic honors

COLORADO SPRINGS -- The University of Wyoming men's and women's swimming and diving programs were named to the Scholar All-America Team by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America for the exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2021 Spring semester.

The teams earned the honors after posting GPAs of 3.32 and 3.51, respectively.

Get our free mobile app

Wyoming was one of 721 teams from 426 institutions to receive the award for the spring semester. Teams were selected on the basis of their spring grade point averages and represent 17,982 student-athletes.

"With earning Academic All-American this past year was a feat nothing short of amazing," head swimming coach Dave Denniston said. "Between zoom classes, quarantined practices and maintaining any kind of health, I'm beyond amazed and proud of our All-American athletes."

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), is the nation's first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.

* University of Wyoming press release